Kiran Rao Posts Pics With Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan And Family From Ira-Nupur's 'Super Fun Wedding'

Kiran Rao shared these images. (courtesy: raodyness)

Filmmaker and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan earlier this month and she shared some fun photos from the festivities on her Instagram profile on Thursday night. In one of the frames, Kiran Rao can be seen posing with Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, son Azad, and Ira. She shared another picture from her performance at Ira's sangeet with Aamir and Azad. In another shot, the filmmaker is seen hugging Ira Khan as she smiles with all her heart. She is seen posing with Ira and Nupur Shikhare in another happy picture. Another photo from the carousel post features Ira with brothers Junaid and Azad. Kiran Rao also shared some solo shots of herself - all stunning.

Kiran Rao captioned the post, "Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed and even chilled. A lot. #iranupurwedding."

Check our Kiran Rao's post here:

Last week, Ira Khan's cousin and actor Zayn Marie shared photos with Kiran Rao on her Instagram and she wrote, "Welcoming Kiran Rao to InstaGlam with photos from our glam Welcome Night. Love you, K. Last photo is my absolute fave."

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."