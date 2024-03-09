Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Shot For Aryan Khan's Clothing Brand - A Collaboration We Didn't Know We Needed

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Drop everything and rush straight to Shah Rukh Khan's social media timeline. The superstar has shared a video of a “collab[oration] you didn't know you needed”, and we can't keep calm. What's so special about it? SRK has shared the screen space with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan. Wait, there is more. The two have joined forces to announce the second collection of Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'yavol X. Shah Rukh Khan has shared the superhit news on the occasion of International Women's Day. The clip begins with the actor putting on chunky rings, with the brand's name on them. A few seconds later, we can see the brand's logo. Cut to — Suhana enters the scene and picks up a magic wand to create Disney's logo right next to D'yavol X.

Sharing the clip, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “The collab[oration] you didn't know you needed… But every good story deserves a sequel.” The actor continued in the comments section, “On the day dedicated to women…It's the most awesome to share a screen with my daughter! And of course, the elder son did his job too...love you both.” Praising Aryan Khan, the proud dad said, “Aryan Khan even though I gave u such limited time…u have made this so well. Wishing you the best and hope D'yavol X flies!! Love you.” Responding to the post, Suhana's BFF Shanaya Kapoor dropped a handful of red heart emoticons in the comments section. Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video here:

Aryan Khan launched his luxury streetwear brand last year. Talking about his experience of working with his superstar father, Aryan told GQ, "It's always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he's around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness."

Aryan Khan added, "Because we are an age-agnostic brand, I think we have an interesting balance: I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old."

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan marked her Bollywood debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.