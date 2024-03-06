Aryan Khan On Directing Dad Shah Rukh Khan: 'Experiencing It First-Hand Was Really Exciting'

SRK with Aryan Khan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Aryan Khan, in a recent interview with GQ, shared his experience of working with dad Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, Aryan Khan launched his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X, for which he directed an advert featuring his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing his experience of working with SRK, Aryan Khan told GQ, "It's always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he's around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness."

Aryan Khan added during the interview, "Because we are an age-agnostic brand, I think we have an interesting balance: I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old."

On the work front, Aryan Khan is directing a show, which will feature Bobby Deol. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year, Bobby Deol shared the news. In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.