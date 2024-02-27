John Cena's Reply To Shah Rukh Khan: 'You Have Given So Many In The World...'

SRK pictured during an event. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

We are so here for Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena's X (formerly known as Twitter) exchange. It all started with wrestler and actor John Cena dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Bholi Si Surat from his film Dil To Pagal Hai, which prompted a reply from the superstar himself (more on that later). Now, John Cena has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's reply. John Cena replied on X, "You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do." Check out SRK and John Cena's posts here:

You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do. https://t.co/8YnIAv54yJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2024

Reacting to John Cena's video earlier, SRK wrote, "Thank you both.... Love it and love you John Cena, I'm gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you again! Ha ha." ICYMI, this is what SRK wrote for John Cena.

Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena , I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha https://t.co/sM7gQTKtAS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

Over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan destroyed the Internet with his fitness post. He captioned it, "All that is good but can I get some new clothes! When is the # DYavolX next drop?" DYavol X is SRK's son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand.

All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the # DYavolX next drop??!! https://t.co/Cr1wXxy1WR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.