Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To John Cena's Viral Singing Video: 'Gonna Send You My Latest Songs'

A few days back, a video of American wrestler and actor John Cena singing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's song Bholi Si Surat from his film Dil To Pagal Hai went crazy viral across social media. On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan responded to the clip of John singing in Hindi in the most adorable way. Reacting to the video, the Paheli star wrote on X, "Thank you both… Love it and love you @JohnCena. I'm gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha.”

Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha https://t.co/sM7gQTKtAS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

A few3 days back, Canadian wrestler Gurvinder Sihra shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen introducing Cena as a "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan.” In the video, John Cena expresses his intention to learn a song, saying, "I am gonna try my best to learn a song." Gurvinder Sihra then leads the "singing performance", and John Cena follows along, reciting the lines of the song Bholi Si Surat from SRK's 1997 film, Dil To Pagal Hai. Despite Cena singing in his foreign accent, his attempt is admirable. Too good John Cena, too good. In the caption, Gurvinder wrote, "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The movie marked the first-ever collaboration between the director and the megastar. It also featured Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles, with a special appearance by Vicky Kaushal. Dunki was released in December last year and is now streaming on OTT giant Netflix.