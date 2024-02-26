Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 'Sweetest Warmest Happiest' Film - Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: suchitrapublic)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocked 30 years on Sunday, expressed his gratitude towards the director and his fellow co-actors in a post on X (previously known as Twitter). He called the film the "sweetest, warmest, happiest" film of his career to date. On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan reposted a small video shared by his production banner Red Chilies Entertainment, which called Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa an “eternal favourite" and wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film, especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."

For the unversed, directed by Kundan Shah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starred Shah Rukh as Sunil, a young guy trying to win over his love Anna, played by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also starred Deepak Tijori, director Ashutosh Gowariker, Satish Shah and others in titular roles. Actress Juhi Chawla also featured in the film in a cameo.

This is how SRK celebrated the film's 30th anniversary:

Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also marked the film's milestone by posting some throwback images from the sets of the 1994 film. For the caption, she wrote, "Toooo many #bruhmoment 's today. Photo Dump tho bantha hai. (This calls for a photo dump) #30yearsofkabhihaankabhinaa."

Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the sequel to his blockbuster Pathaan, which is likely to go on floors by December end. Last year, the actor starred in not one but three blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.