Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Post: The Internet Understood The Assignment. See LOL Comments

Shah Rukh Khan destroyed the Internet and how with his latest photoshoot that he did for his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani had initially shared the post. SRK re-shared the post and he wrote, "All that is good but can I get some new clothes! When is the Dyavol X next drop?" The only thing cooler than the post are the comments on it. SRK's frequent collaborator and filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "You should just go shirtless everywhere." SRK's Fan co-star Sayani Gupta added, "Ufff yaar! Maar hi dalo." The official Instagram handle of dating app Tinder India dropped a comment that read, "Main character of Jawan for real." Another one added, "Superstar benchmark." Another comment read, "SRK be like: 58 ke hone ke baad bhi 30 ke dikhne ka gamand hai (SRK be like: proud of being 58 and looking 30)." Another one added, "Johnny Depp thinks he is SRK LOL." Another one read, "SRK fooling age."

Check out the post here:

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has modelled for his son's brand. Last year, he shared these pictures that went viral. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Wearing my X on my sleeve. #DyavolX



Drop goes live on 30th April. Limited release.

Only at https://t.co/TdQNwSc5WPpic.twitter.com/WPSwf3MLzJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 28, 2023

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.