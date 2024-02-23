Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff In A Pic From WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal

Shah Rukh Khan and other stars at the rehearsal. (courtesy: SRKuniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan will perform at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024 on Friday. The second edition of WPL will kick off at 06:30 P.M. The inaugural match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Apart from SRK, Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff will also perform at the inaugural event. Ahead of the opening ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan's fan page on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a star-studded picture from the WPL rehearsals. In the click, the actors can be seen standing in a queue as they flash their million-dollar smiles. The text attached to the picture read, “King Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Malhotra clicked together at TATA WPL opening ceremony rehearsals.”

Check out the post here:

Shah Rukh Khan also met the squads of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI). A video was shared by Delhi Capitals on X (formerly Twitter), wherein Shah Rukh Khan can be teaching his iconic pose to Australian cricket star Meg Lanning. For the side note, Delhi Capitals picked SRK's blockbuster dialogue from his 2007 film Om Shanti Om. It read, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh poori kainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

In another clip, shared by the official X page of Mumbai Indians, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen meeting the MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. After shaking hands and hugging each other, the two can be seen engrossed in a conversation. Towards the end of the video, they also pose for photographs. The text along with the clip read, “Bade bade deshon mein aisi badi badi mulakaatein hoti rehti hai.” The Mumbai franchise has picked SRK's much-loved dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

A video shared by the official Instagram page of WPL shows behind-the-scenes glimpses of inaugural ceremony rehearsals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.