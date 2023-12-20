Asked About Gauri Khan's Reaction To Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan Said 'She Loved The Humour'

Image was shared by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

A day before the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki, the 58-year-old held an AskSRK session, inviting questions from his fans and followers on X (previously known as Twitter). The Pathaan star, who was in Dubai a few days back for the promotion of his upcoming film, took some time off his schedule to interact with his fans and entertain them with his witty answers. Amidst a myriad questions about Dunki, a fan asked SRK about his wife's reaction to the film. The Kal Ho Na Ho was quick to reply as he said, "She said it's a film to be very proud of and loved the humour."

Take a look at SRK's X exchange with a fellow fan:

She said it's a film to be very proud of and loved the humour. #Dunkihttps://t.co/Loi2rACPet — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

With only a few hours to go before Dunki hits the theatres, many fans were curious about the superstar's "mind frame." When a fan asked, "How do you see yourself tomorrow ?" SRK replied, "Heard there is an early morning show so I guess will keep awake to know how everyone liked the film." To another fans' " what should be the mind frame before watching Dunki?" the Jawan star adviced, "Hmmm be ready to smile a lot and feel a lot of love for your own."

See how SRK replied to his fans:

Heard there is an early morning show so I guess will keep awake to know how everyone liked the film!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/AVLU0Msvbg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Hmmm be ready to smile a lot and feel a lot of love for your own. #Dunkihttps://t.co/dM7X86CJXh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Meawhile, the buzz around Dunki is not just limited to SRK fans. Several celebrities also shared their excitement ahead of Dunki's release. Expressing his enthusiasm, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has shared a poster of the film on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a sweet note. He wrote: “Shaahhh (SRK)…Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir…It's definitely a First Day First Show for me. Can't wait for the magic of #Dunki to unfold on the big screen. To the entire cast and crew, break a leg! Let the cheers and applause echo through the theatres.” Soon enough, SRK responded to Suniel Shetty's note with the message, “Thank u, Anna. Love you and I hope you laugh and cry in the theatre with the story that unfolds as always happens with Raju sir's films. Big hug.”

Thank u Anna. Love u and I hope u laugh and cry in the theater with the story that unfolds as always happens with Raju sir's films. Big hug https://t.co/sOMlRb9v8T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

As per a report by Sacnilk, Dunki has collected ₹ 10.3 crore, selling 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1 across India, through advance bookings. With a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes, Dunki has secured a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. SRK's Dunki will be hitting the big screens on December 21. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will also star Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in important roles.