<i>CTRL</i> Teaser: Ananya Panday Navigates Through The Complexities Of Cyber World

For all Ananya Panday fans out there, we have some fantastic news in store. The actress has announced her next project – CTRL. Ananya will share the screen space with Vihaan Samat in the cutting-edge thriller. The Netflix film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, will be released on October 4. Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon's Saffron and Andolan Films have backed the project. In the film, Ananya plays the role of Nella Awasthi, and Vihaan is seen as Joe Mascarenhas. As per the official synopsis, the two are “a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process?” In the teaser shared by Ananya on Instagram, we get glimpses of their characters. The text on it read, “You are in control of your happiness, relationships, joy and life.”

Sharing the video, Ananya Panday wrote, “Think again. CTRL releases on 4 October, only on Netflix!” Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “So excited.” Bhavana has also dropped red hearts in the comments. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “Ananya Panday, Let's go! *press Enter!” The two have shared the screen space in Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor has also sent love.

Expressing her excitement about the film, Ananya Panday told Netflix, “CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?”

Director Vikramaditya Motwane has also shed light on the unique storyline. “With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That's the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that's relevant,” he was quoted as saying.

CTRL has been jointly written by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath.