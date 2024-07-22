In Pics: Ananya Panday Buys Luxurious Range Rover. Here's How Much It Costs

Ananya Panday pictured inside her car

Ananya Panday is now a proud owner of a luxurious white Range Rover. The Liger actor was spotted inside her new car in Bandra on Monday. The car reportedly costs Rs 3 crore. Ananya Panday, dressed in her casual best, greeted the paparazzi. She was pictured waving at the lensmen. She also sported her big smile as she took a ride with her new purchase. The car, adorned with a garland on the front, hinted at being purchased lately. Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday attended the Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan last month. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor shared stunning pictures from the event. For the event, Ananya chose a blingy green dress. She styled her hair in a bun. She amped up her glamour quotient with stacked wristlets and dewy makeup. Sharing an inside video from the event, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to be a part of Swarovski's landmark travelling exhibition, 'Masters of Light', European premiere in Milan. The exhibition maps a journey through time and space across Swarovski's storied history, from its foundation in Austria in 1895 to the present day. A true celebration of almost 130 years of Swarovski's heritage, artistry, and savoir-faire across the worlds of fashion, jewelry, and pop culture. Loved being a part of such a spectacular evening!" Take a look:

Ananya Panday shared another set of images on her Instagram feed. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. Ananya Panday shared a mirror selfie and a few images of herself from the event. She wrote in the caption, "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan @giovannaengelbert @swarovski (swipe to the end for the reference). Take a look:

On the work front, the actress will be lending her voice to the Hindi version of Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated film Inside Out 2. In the project, Ananya will be the voice behind Riley, a teenage girl.