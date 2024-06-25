Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Facing Criticism: 'It's Okay To Be Judged'

Bhavana and Ananya in a throwback picture. (courtesy: BhavanaPandey)

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey is her biggest cheerleader. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star is often seen talking about her daughter. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Bhavana opened up about how “bad and hurt” she feels when her daughter is scrutinised. She said, “It is very difficult, and you feel really bad and hurt. But, they've decided to put themselves out there for judgement and it's okay to be judged. I think unnecessary criticism is not okay. Constructive criticism is always better, and that makes everyone better.” Bhavana also said that she loves being identified as “Ananya's mother,” even after her appearance on the Netflix show. She added, “Now, I have my own identity and it feels great. But my favorite is still ‘Ananya's mother'.”

Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday are proud parents of two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Pandey.

Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey never miss a chance to set mother-daughter goals. A few days ago, Bhavana shared a video featuring her Milan diaries. In the montage of pictures, we also spotted her celebrity daughter wearing a chic white top and a beige short skirt. “Milan !!! You have my (heart emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

Before that, Bhavana Pandey shared a clip of her daughter's interview in which Ananya Panday talked about her acting journey from Student of the Year 2 to her latest release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the caption, the proud mother wrote, “You make us so proud (heart emoji) From Student of the year 2 to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan! It's been a wonderful journey.”

When Ananya Panday won the Hot & Techy Performer of the Year Award at the Zee Cine Awards, her mother shared an Instagram post celebrating the achievement. In the post, we can see Ananya posing with her trophy and delivering her winning speech. The side note read, “Zee Cine for the most special ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ‘We know how hard you work and never take any opportunity for granted !!! Keep shining !!! !!! you deserve all the love.”

Ananya Panday will be next seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae.