Chunky Panday Thrills Everyone With This Pic Of Divya Bharti From Vishwatma

Divya Bharti featured in Vishwatma's famous song Saat Samundar Paar

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 25, 2018 15:02 IST
Chunky Panday shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: Chunky Panday )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Chunky Panday posted a throwback picture
  2. Chunky's picture also features Divya Bharti
  3. Divya Bharti died in 1993
Actor Chunky Panday reminded us it's Throwback Thursday (we've been muddling our days up this week, what with the Friday release opening a day earlier) with a grand old picture from his 1992 hit Vishwatma. The film boasted a stacked cast that also included Sunny Deol and Naseeruddin Shah but it was late actress Divya Bharti, in the forefront of the picture, we were particularly thrilled to see. Vishwatma was Divya's debut and the still is from the hit song Saat Samundar Paar. Milleinials probably have no idea who Divya Bharti was - she was just 19 when she died tragically, and somewhat mysteriously, after falling off the balcony of her fifth-floor Versova apartment just the next year. Many comments on Chunky's post were also delighted to spot Divya Bharti. "You were a superb actress. We miss you," read one comment while another said, "Million dollar pic." Many also cited Saat Samundar Paar as among their favourite songs.

This is what Chunky Panday posted on Instagram.
 
 

VISHWATMA 24/1/1992

A post shared by chunky panday (@chunkypanday) on



If you don't remember the video of Saat Samundar Paar, here it is.
 

Vishwatma, directed by Rajiv Rai, was Divya Bharti's Hindi debut. She was already a veteran of several Telugu films like Bobbili Raja, opposite Daggubati Venkatesh. Her brief Bollywood career also included two films with a young Shah Rukh Khan - Deewana, which was SRK's debut, and Dil Aashna Hai, directed by Hema Malini. Divya Bharti would likely have been one of the film industry's leading lights, had she lived. She married producer Sajid Nadiadwala months after Vishwatma released. A year later, in April 1993, she was dead.

Chunky Panday, now 55, made his Bollywood debut in 1987 with Aag Hi Aag. His second film was Paap Ki Duniya with Sunny Deol. He later starred in films like Tezaab, Zakham,Khilaaf, Housefull and Humshakals. He was last seen in Begum Jaan, co-starring Vidya Balan.

