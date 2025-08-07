Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition Breaks Cover

Land Rover has unveiled the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition following the introduction of the Black Edition of the SUV. The SUV will make its world premiere on August 13 at the Range Rover House during Monterey Car Week. As per the brand, this is the lightweight performance version of the SUV and comes with changes over the standard version of the SUV that help it live up to its name.

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition comes with exclusive four colour options. However, the consumers have the option of buying the SUV in the colours SV Premium Palette. Diving into the details, the SUV gets a forged carbon exterior pack, which includes carbon fibre detailing. This includes exhaust tips and bonnet, adding to the car's sporty nature. The SUV also gets 23-inch forged alloy wheels, but consumers have the option of 23-inch carbon fibre wheels.

Behind the carbon fibre wheels are carbon ceramic brakes, which effectively reduce the weight of the SUV by 76 kg compared to the Range Rover Sport P530. To make things better, there are various colour options for brake callipers, including blue, yellow, carbon bronze, and black.

The consumers have the option of four interior themes, including Windsor Leather with Ebony, Rosewood/Ebony, or Light Cloud/Ebony, as well as Cinder Grey/Ebony seats with Ultrafabrics (eco-friendly material). To go with the exterior theme, the dashboard and seatbacks also get carbon fibre with either forged carbon or twill carbon finish.

Powering the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, which kicks out 626 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. Using this power, the SUV can achieve a top speed of 290 kmph. To improve the driving dynamics, the SUV comes with 6D Dynamics suspension, which is claimed to enhance pitch and roll control for maximum composure while cornering, accelerating, and braking.