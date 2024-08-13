JLR Starts Deliveries Of Locally-Assembled Range Rover Sport In India

Range Rover has started delivering locally-assembled products in the Indian market. The company kickstarted the exercise with the Range Rover Sport. The brand recently announced of local assemblies of JLR products in the Indian market. The Made-in-India Range Rover Sport is available in two powertrains - 3.0L Petrol Dynamic SE and 3.0L Diesel Dynamic SE. The former boasts a peak power output of 394 Hp against a peak torque of 550 Nm, whereas the latter pushes out a peak power output of 346 Hp and 700 Nm of max torque. The new made-in-India Range Rover Sport is priced at Rs 1.40 crore, ex-showroom.

Commenting on the deliveries, Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said; "It's a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made In India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio. This is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market and our continuous endeavour to offer world-class luxury vehicles for the most discerning of clients."

The New Range Rover Sport delivers an unmistakable road presence through its short overhangs, large wheels and familiar yet desirable profile. Range Rover Sport is built on the MLA-Flex platform, which enables capability, performance and handling, as well as greater efficiency.

Dynamic Air Suspension delivers unprecedented comfort, while elements like Pre-emptive Air Suspension and Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, collectively increase all-round capability.

The interior of the New Range Rover Sport is a mix of modern and minimal themes. It features the award-winning 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment unit with a haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the dashboard.