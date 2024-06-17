Ananya Panday Pictured With Gwyneth Paltrow At Swarovski Event In Milan

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday )

Ananya Panday attended the Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan recently. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor shared stunning pictures from the event. For the event, Ananya chose a blingy green dress. She styled her hair in a bun. She amped up her glamour quotient with stacked wristlets and dewy makeup. Sharing an inside video from the event, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to be a part of Swarovski's landmark travelling exhibition, 'Masters of Light', European premiere in Milan. The exhibition maps a journey through time and space across Swarovski's storied history, from its foundation in Austria in 1895 to the present day. A true celebration of almost 130 years of Swarovski's heritage, artistry, and savoir-faire across the worlds of fashion, jewelry, and pop culture. Loved being a part of such a spectacular evening!" Take a look:

Ananya Panday shared another set of images on her Instagram feed. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. Ananya Panday shared a mirror selfie and a few images of herself from the event. She wrote in the caption, "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan @giovannaengelbert @swarovski (swipe to the end for the reference). Take a look:

Ananya Panday also treated her Instafam to pictures of herself roaming on the streets of Milan. She shared a few pictures of herself posing against a beautifully lit-up cathedral. She wrote in the caption, "Milan at night." Take a look:

On the work front, the actress will be lending her voice to the Hindi version of Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated film Inside Out 2. In the project, Ananya will be the voice behind Riley, a teenage girl. Sharing her excitement, Ananya told news agency ANI, "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time. I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colourful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story! Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments and this is definitely, the most fun I've had at work!"