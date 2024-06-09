Orry Partied With Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Arhaan Khan And Others. See Inside Pics

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

New day, new party pics - courtesy Orry, of course. Tania Shroff hosted a house party at her house on Friday night. The guest list was a star-studded one. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar attended the party along with Orry. Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan and Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan and Meezaan Jafri were among the guests who attended the starry party. Orry shared pictures with the guests on his Instagram stories. Orry wore a tie-dye t-shirt while the host Tania Shroff wore a black ensemble for the night. Ananya Panday wore a beige-coloured bodycon dress while Aryan Khan wore a black t-shirt. Social media sensation Uorfi Javed also attended the party.

Orry became a topic of conversation on the episode in which Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared the couch on Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar wanted Sara to tell the world who Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is. KJo said, "Now, that we are bringing up Orry, can you just tell the world who he is?" To this, Sara replied, "Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?" Ananya interrupted, "Someone didn't know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like 'Loved, but misunderstood'. I think he's going by that now." KJo, who looked dissatisfied, added, "No, but that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person. But that's another profession. What do you do? I am misunderstood and loved by misunderstood. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?" Sara replied, "I think, he's like a really funny person. Yeah, he has great energy." Ananya added, "He dresses well. He is good with captions."

Later, Orry appeared as a guest on one episode of Koffee With Karan 8 and revealed a great deal about himself. He divulged many things on the show including his dating life, his "digital demise" and doppelgangers and more. Orry is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday and others.