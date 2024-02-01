Inside Pics From Nick Jonas' Welcome Party In Mumbai. Courtesy - Orry, Of Course

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

If there's a party, can Orry refrain himself from sharing pictures? The answer is obvious. Orry, who attended the welcome party of Nick Jonas at socialite Natasha Poonawalla's place last weekend, shared a set of inside pictures on his Instagram profile. He can be seen posing with Nick Jonas, his brother Kevin, Adar Poonawalla, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora-Amita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari at the party. In one click, Orry can be seen having a fun time with the Arora sisters - Amrita and Malaika. While everybody can be seen dressed in their party best, Orry wears a white t-shirt and jeans. He wrote in the caption, "Everybody's posing but they're posing like me." Take a look:

A day ago, Orry shared pictures from the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards ceremony. In the first click, Orry and bestie Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing together. The second slide features some more selfies of Janhvi Kapoor and Orry. The third slide features Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul chatting with Orry. There are some pictures with Kareena Kapoor as well. The best one, however, happens to be the candid picture of Orry with Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar. The trio danced to the viral track Jamal Kudu. "So many firsts," Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post. Orry captioned the post, "Out of the darkness and into the sun, but I won't forget the ones that I once loved." Check out the photos from Orry's time at the Filmfare Awards: Take a look:

Orry, who had become a social media sensation since last year, made his debut on the finale episode of the chat show Koffee With Karan 8. He divulged many things on the show including his dating life, his "digital demise" and doppelgangers and more. Orry is often spotted partying with celebrity kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others.