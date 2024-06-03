Ananya Panday Lends Voice To Riley In Inside Out 2 Hindi Version

Image instagrammed by Disney studios India. (courtesy: DisneyStudiosIndia)

We have some amazing news to kick off the workday blues for Ananya Panday fans. The actress will be lending her voice to the Hindi version of Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated film Inside Out 2. In the project, Ananya will be the voice behind Riley, a teenage girl. Sharing her excitement, Ananya told news agency ANI, “I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time. I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colourful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story! Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments and this is definitely, the most fun I've had at work!”

On Monday, the official Instagram page of Disney Films India announced the same by sharing a video. In the clip, Ananya Panday is seen entering Disney's studio, putting on headphones and starting the dubbing process. Following that, we get a sneak peek of the project, featuring Riley and her emotions – Fear, Sadness, Anger, Joy, Disgust, and Anxiety. Towards the end, Ananya can be heard saying, “More of the inside coming out soon.” The text attached to the video read, “The only emotion we are full of, is excitement Watch this space for more! Watch Disney & Pixar's Inside Out 2, in cinemas from June 14.”

Watch the video below:

In the English version of Inside Out 2, American actress Kensington Tallman is the voice behind Riley's character. The first instalment of Inside Out was released in June 2015.

Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Up next, she will be seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae. The show is set to release on September 6.