ICYMI: Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Attended Kill Screening Amid Break Up Rumours

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pictured together.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were rumoured to be dating since 2022, have reportedly parted ways in March this year. Amid break up rumours, the rumoured couple attended the Kill screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. However, they arrived and exited the event separately. For the screening, Ananya picked a strapless red dress. Aditya, on the other hand, opted for a grey shirt and trousers. Take a look at the photos below.

In May this year, the duo appeared together in a promotional video for an eyewear brand. In the video shared on Instagram, Ananya and Aditya are seen wearing glasses. From engaging in playful interactions and dancing together to goofing around, the video captures it all.

The video surprised fans, who expressed excitement on social media, with many speculating about their relationship status. While some fans rejoiced at the apparent reconciliation, others questioned whether they had split up at all.

According to a Bombay Times report, the rumoured couple broke up in March. However, the actors haven't officially made any announcement yet. A close friend of the duo told Bombay Times, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his next project, Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. She is all set to star in Shankara alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is currently in post-production.