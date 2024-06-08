Amid Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Break Up Rumours, Chunky Panday Shared This Pic From Shoot

Chunky Panday with Aditya Roy Kapur. (courtesy: chunkypanday)

Aditya Roy Kapur made it to the trends list on Saturday after Chunky Panday shared pictures with him on his Instagram profile. Aditya Roy Kapur and Chunky Panday's daughter and actor Ananya were rumoured to be dating and they reportedly broke-up in March this year. Coming back to the post, the pictures happen to be from a shoot that Chunky and Aditya did together. They also featured in advert together recently. "Meet Sir Carlito Breganza from Goa," the actor captioned the post. He mentioned in his post that the pictures are from Cabo De Rama Beach, Goa.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly parted ways in March. However, the actors haven't officially made any announcement yet. A close friend of the two actors told Bombay Times earlier, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Aditya Roy Kapur, a former VJ, is the star of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Guzaarish, Action Replayy, London Dreams, Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Sadak 2, Malang, Kalank, Ludo, Rashtra Kavach Om and Gumraah. He also featured in the web-series The Night Manager. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher.