Aditya Roy Kapur On Keeping His Personal Life Private Amid Break-Up Rumours With Ananya Panday: 'Why Process Rubbish?'

Amid break-up rumours with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur recently spoke about his dignified silence about his personal life in an interview with Lifestyle Asia India. Aditya said he doesn't believe in putting his life "all out" on social media where people pass comments on any and every subject. Reflecting upon maintaining a silence on his personal life, Aditya told Lifestyle Asia India, "I guess I've always been quiet about my personal life. That's the way I like it. I've never really found the need or the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So maybe that's why I keep stuff to myself rather than, you know, put it all out there."

Aditya also added, "I feel like, why let it in? Why do I have to spend time processing some rubbish that I don't need to? It's not helping me. It's almost become a sport now where people know that their opinions can be out there and find it necessary to have opinions. They just want to say something about everything."

Unlike other celebrities, who prioritize social media validation, Aditya prefers to keep a safe distance from the noise. He told Lifestyle Asia India, "I guess maybe the perception that I don't give a f*** comes from the fact that I'm not as active on social media. During Koffee with Karan, I said stuff about not really reading what people say about me. I don't think it's necessary to get into the granular level about what every comment about you is, because at the end of the day, there are going to be people that like you and people that don't."

According to a Bombay Times report, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday parted ways in March. A close friend of the two actors told Bombay Times, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Reports of their break-up started doing the rounds on social media when Ananya Panday shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories in April. Ananya wrote in the post, "If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you've pushed it away, even if you're in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours - because if it's truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

In terms of work, Aditya Roy Kapur, was last seen in Gumraah. He also made his web debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager last year.