Ananya Panday Answered The Work Call In A Mumbai Metro. See Pics

Call Me Bae is slated to release on September 6

Ananya Panday pictured at the metro station.
Ananya Panday is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming series Call Me Bae. It showcases the journey of Bella (Ananya Panday) finding herself, navigating work and love in the city of dreams. Coming back to the promotions, Ananya Panday promoted her new show in a Mumbai metro and she did it in style. Needless to say, photos from her metro ride are viral. The actress was accompanied by her co-stars Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi. See photos from Ananya Panday's metro ride here:

Besides Ananya Panday, the series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi. The actress shared the trailer of Call Me Bae on social media and she captioned it, "Will this South Delhi princess find her place in the city of dreams? Whatever happens, a bae-ry interesting story awaits. Call Me Bae on Prime, September 6."

The series has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. It has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 6.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. The actress' film credits include Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, to name a few.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
