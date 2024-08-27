<i>Call Me Bae</i> Song <i>Vekh Sohneyaa</i>: Ananya Panday And Gurfateh Pirzada's Newsroom Romance

The first track from the upcoming series Call Me Bae, titled, Vekh Sohneyaa, released on Tuesday. It showcases the journey of Bella (Ananya Panday) finding herself and love in the city of dreams. The clip begins with Ananya's character stepping into a newsroom and setting on one-of-a-kind adventure. She meets Gurfateh Pirzada in her workplace and cupid strikes. They take selfies together (which translates to Bella's love language). They bump into each other at a party again and instantly click. Simply put, it is Ananya Panday's world and we are just living in it.

Vekh Sohneyaa has been sung and composed by Charan, Bombay the Artist and the lyrics are also by them. Check out the track here:

Speaking of the track, Ananya Panday said, "The love and enthusiasm for the trailer has been overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better introduction to my character Bella and the series. From the moment I first heard Vekh Sohneyaa I've been hooked, it has truly captured my heart and been on repeat in my playlist. Big kudos to the music team for creating such a vibe that's got everyone, including me, grooving," IANS quoted Ananya as saying.

Sharing the track on social media, Ananya Panday wrote, "Here's a 'Bae' approved track you shouldn't miss! Vekh Sohneyaa out now."

Besides Ananya Panday, the series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi.

The series has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. It has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 6.