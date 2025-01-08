Ananya Panday Is Still Not Over The Joy Of Being On A <i>Fuljhadi</i> Packet, Reveals How She'd "Wait for Diwali"

Ananya Panday's debut on a fuljhadi (firecracker) packet on Diwali and her cute reaction to it was rapidly circulated all over the internet and became viral in no time. The Call Me Bae actress recently opened up about that moment and it looks like she's still not over it.

"Every year, I'd wait for Diwali, sneakily look at the packets if I was on the packet," she said in a recent interview recalling the moment when she saw herself on the packet.

The interviewer was quick to ask her if she was more excited about being on the fuljhadi packet or a magazine cover. Ananya felt that it was the toughest question she had been asked.

Looking back at her childhood, Ananya shared how while growing up, she believed that being on a fuljhadi packet meant one had truly attained the peak of success in their lives.

In the viral Diwali clip, Alanna Panday's husband Ivor spotted some firecracker packets with Ananya's picture on the box and brought them home. On seeing it, Ananya exclaimed in happiness, "I'm on the fuljhadi... That's my dream."

The Call Me Bae actress then asked her cousin if she is actually on the box or if it is customised by them.

Watch the video here:

In the video, her uncle Chikki Panday also hilariously remarked, "If you're on the fuljhadi packet na, you've arrived."

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently busy with the second season of the Amazon Prime Video's web series Call Me Bae. She will also be seen in an untitled film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

