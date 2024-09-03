Ananya Panday's Pet Pooch Fudge Dies: "I'll Miss You Every Single Day"

Ananya Panday's pet dog Fudge died and the actor shared a bunch of throwback pictures with her pet pooch on Instagram. Ananya brought the dog home in 2008 and since then Fudge had become a part and parcel of the Liger actor's life. Ananya Panday shared pictures with the furry pet from her growing up years. The pictures also feature Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday and grandmother. Ananya wrote in the caption, "2008 - emoji. Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter. 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, I'll miss you every single day." The comments section was filled with condolence messages.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Aww I'm so sorry!" Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Love you." Sophie Choudry wrote, "I'm so sorry love. He will still watch over you from doggy heaven." Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Amrita Arora also dropped emojis below the post. Take a look:

In May, Ananya Panday adopted another pet pooch called Riot. Ananya shared a bunch of pictures of her new furry friend. In one picture, Ananya can be seen holding Riot adorably. In another click, Ananya can be seen taking a selfie, lying on a bed, while her pet pooch sleeps beside her. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan -"Riot". he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page." Take a look:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.