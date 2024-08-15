<i>Call Me Bae</i> New Promo: Ananya Panday Seeks "Mirza-Poor" Role, Karan Johar Offers "Rich South Delhi Girl"

Ahead of the release of Ananya Panday's OTT show Call Me Bae, the makers are notching up the excitement a bit higher. The makers dropped a new promo of the show featuring Ananya Panday and Karan Johar. Ananya, seated in a rocket, can be seen engaging in a fun banter with Karan Johar, who is preparing a perfect OTT launch for his one of the favourite students. Ananya, decked up as usual, asks Karan, "What are you doing?" Karan cheekily responds, "We live once, die once, but we can be launched several times."

The banter reaches its momentum when Ananya suggests she would like to play a character "Like a poor girl from Mirza-poor." Karan comes up with his idea and says, "You will play a rich girl from South Delhi." Ananya quickly points out that she always plays a "bougie princess," Karan clarifies that this time, she will portray a wealthy girl who loses everything and is struggling to survive in Mumbai. The promo then transitions to Ananya cleaning a restaurant and walking the streets of Mumbai. Sharing the promo, Ananya Panday wrote, "Coordinates of Bae's new destination: [Prime, Video]." Take a look:

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style after being downsized from a heiress to a hustler. She explores the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix original Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.