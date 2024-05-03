Ananya Panday's Post Gets Big Love From BFF Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda And Others

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who attended an award show in Mumbai last night, shared some pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram profile. She simply added a black cat emoji. No caption needed. In the comments section of the post, Ananya Panday's bestie and The Archies star Suhana Khan wrote "Hmmm" with fire emojis. Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey dropped black heart emojis. Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped fire emojis. Maheep Kapoor also dropped flames in the comments section. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Suhana, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year.

Navya Naveli Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya has a podcast called What The Hell Navya, which she co-hosts with her mom Shweta Bachchan and grand mom Jaya Bachchan.