Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Zoya Akhtar Send Big Love To Ananya Panday's Paw-Some Friend Riot

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday introduced pet pooch Riot to her Instafam in the most adorable way on Wednesday. Ananya shared a bunch of pictures of her new furry friend. In one picture, Ananya can be seen holding Riot adorably. In another click, Ananya can be seen taking a selfie, lying on a bed, while her pet pooch sleeps beside her. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan -"Riot". he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page."

The comments section of Ananya Panday's post instantly exploded. Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "I'm a Massi." Orry wrote, "Smush". Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Too cute." Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped a bunch of love emojis. Mira Kapoor wrote, "I'm coming." Sharvari wrote, "Sooo cute.." Sophie Choudry wrote, "OMG." Malaika Arora wrote, "Adorable." Zoya Akhtar dropped a love emoji. Take a look:

Apart from films, Ananya Panday has been making the noise for her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya Panday, who has been often spotted with Aditya Roy Kapur at events, parties nowadays, addressed the rumours of dating him on the last season of Koffee With Karan 8. When Karan Johar told her, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.