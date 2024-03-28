Ananya Panday Recalls She Once Called Her Boyfriend 50-75 Times. Here's Why

Image instagrammed by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday, who portrayed a frantic girlfriend in the film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, recently revealed that she once called her boyfriend 50-75 times as he was not picking up the call on the show No Filter Neha. When asked about to share the "most unhinged" thing she has done in a relationship, Ananya recalled, "My partner didn't pick up the phone. I do end up calling between 50 to 75 times." Ananya then continued, "I have a problem. I am the kind of person who needs a problem to be solved in that minute. I don't like giving people space. It's not a good habit."

Ananya said in the interview that she loves "dramatic things." "I get over things really fast. Like I am howling for two hours and then I'm like 'Hey, I'm fine now. I just had to be dramatic but I'm fine now," "Don't call someone 50 times because they will put their phone on airplane mode and it won't be fun," she said.

Ananya Panday, who has been often spotted with Aditya Roy Kapur at events, parties nowadays, addressed her rumours of dating him on the last season of Koffee With Karan 8. When Karan Johar told her, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.