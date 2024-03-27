Viral: Shraddha Kapoor And Ananya Panday Hug Each Other At An Event. Cue - Aditya Roy Kapur Connection

Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday at a fashion event. (courtesy: reddit)

Ananya Panday and Sharddha Kapoor's recent meet-up broke the Internet and how. The two actors recently bumped into each other at a fashion event and they hugged each other. Shradhha Kapoor was dressed in a white gown while Ananya Panday looked every bit the boss in her pantsuit. They were spotted greeting each other at the event. The video went viral in no time. Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur while Shraddha and Aditya were reportedly in a relationship during Aashiqui 2 shoot. The video was shared on reddit and it drew diverse reactions from the users.

A user wrote, "Shraddha being her sweet self and Ananya pretending to be that." Another user wrote, "This is just giving PR vibes like this is the tenth video I've seen of them interacting." Another comment read, "Bahot yaaraana lagta hain!" Take a look:

Ananya Panday, who has been often spotted with Aditya Roy Kapur at events, parties nowadays, addressed her rumours of dating Aditya Roy Kapur on the last season of Koffee With Karan 8. When Karan Johar told her, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Stree 2. She had a special appearance in Bhediya.