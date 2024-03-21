Ananya Panday's Shout Out To Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'Go Watch My Girlies' Movie'

Sara shared this image. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Sara Ali Khan received a big shout out from BFF Ananya Panday as her new film Ae Watan Mere Watan released on Amazon Prime today. Sara and Ananya were present to launch their respective shows at the Amazon event a few days back. Sharing a picture from the event on her Instagram story, Ananya Panday wrote, "Go watch my girlies' movie now on Amazon Prime." In another picture shared, Ananya and Sara can be seen posing happily for the cameras. Ananya wrote in the caption, "When Usha meets Bae." For context, Usha is Sara's character in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Ananya will be seen in a show titled Call Me Bae.

Earlier today, Sara Ali Khan shared a gratitude post on Instagram. Sara shared a note with a bunch of pictures from the screening of the film. In the pictures, Sara can be seen posing with producer Karan Johar, aunt Soha Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Sukhwinder Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Aparshakti Khurana among others. In the caption, Sara wrote, "Ae Watan Mere Watan. A story of bravery, sacrifice and strength- and a journey of self-discovery, reinvention and reignited confidence. Only gratitude." Tagging director Kannan Iyer [who is also seen in the carousel], she added: "Thank you Kannan sir for believing that I could be your Usha and in the process making me a better, more real, more honest Sara." Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared the coffee couch in the last season of Koffee With Karan. They shared secrets about each other and talked about their "influential mothers" as well. Sara Ali Khan has back to back releases this month. She was last seen in Murder Mubarak. Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. They made guest appearances in the song Heart Throb in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.