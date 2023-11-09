Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday On Their 'Influential' Mothers

Sara with Amrita Singh, Bhavana and Ananya at a party. (Courtesy: SaraAliKhan, BhavanaPandey)

The new episode of Koffee With Karan 8hosted Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on the couch. The contemporaries talked about their relationships, break-ups, professional lives as well as their moms on the show. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. After Saif and Amrita's divorce, Amrita raised Sara as a single mother. Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Pandey. Karan Johar introduced the mothers as "influential" and "influencing" on the show and asked them if their involvement in their daughters' lives is "overbearing" at times. To this, Sara replied, "I don't think overbearing is the right word. Like I said, in this world, it's all about balancing. That little reality, the mirror (pun intended, because I do look like her), that situation is necessary, for sure. If I can be extra honest and say, the only pressure of having mom as mom is she is the epitome of strength. She is just such a solid person that sometimes the fear of not matching the level of that strength just gets to me and sometimes it's also important in this life and in this job to have a sense of who you are."

Sara continued, "Making mom proud is definitely 99.99 of my motivations in life but I don't know if that's the healthiest thing. I have to be able to start doing things for myself. I want to be a mom one day. I need to have a stronger sense of myself, external to my mom because she is superb but we are different people. I might not have that level of strength, that much of clarity. And even constantly comparing can bring myself down which I can do."

Asked whether her mother Bhavana Pandey's influence can be "much" at times, Ananya said, "I don't think it's ever too much. Sometimes it's overwhelming for me that I will take my decisions on my own. But at the end of the day she is my moral compass. I think she's always there to guide me and tell me what's right or wrong. And even my father is an actor, my parents never thopoed (impose) things they strongly believe in. Initially, I did start out very young like they felt they needed to be involved a lot more. I don't know what decisions I would have taken if they were not there. It's a feeling for them also. How much we can let things go, it's for them as well to let their children out and let them go and it's scary if they make any mistakes."

Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with her mother on social media. She was accompanied by Amrita Singh to her Europe trip.



Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2. They made guest appearances in the song Heart Throb in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.