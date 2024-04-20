Flipping Through The Pages Of Suhana Khan's Italy Diaries. Bonus - A Comment From BFF Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan is currently vacationing in Milan, Italy. She has actively been sharing moments from her travel escapades on her Instagram handle. Recently, she shared a series of photos from her vacation and it was nothing less than a fashion feast. From glimpses of food and exotic locations to chic mirror selfies, the photo dump features it all. The first picture captures Suhana Khan effortlessly posing on the cobblestone streets, dressed in a grey top paired with blue denim and a sleek black overcoat. In another snapshot, she is seen dressed in a black and white polka-dotted bodycon dress. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Ciao." See photos from Suhana Khan's Italy diaries here.

As soon as she dropped the post, Suhana Khan's BFF Ananya Panday was quick to comment, jesting, "Can see all the new shopping already." Amruta Arora chimed in with "Ciao cutie," while Maheep Kapoor added a touch of Italian flair with "Ciao Bella." Among the flurry of compliments, fans praised Suhana's impeccable choice of outfits. A fan wrote, "Stunning," while another one commented, "You're utterly captivating." An Instagram user wrote, "Wow. Your wardrobe is impeccable." Yet another one commented, "Omg. Every look is perfection."

In January this year, Suhana Khan flew to Paris to show her support for her friend Ananya Panday, who made her international runway debut at Paris Couture Week. Suhana Khan shared a series of photos on social media. In the snapshots, Suhana sports a chic polo-neck white top, a matching skirt, and a stylish brown overcoat. The photo dump also features iconic tourist spots in the city, including highlights from Ananya Panday's runway walk at Paris Couture Week. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Paris in the rain."

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Set in 1960s India, the movie follows Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship, and the threat of development looming over their beloved park. She starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.