Keeping Up With <i>Metro In Dino</i> Stars Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur And Anurag Basu

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her Metro... In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Anurag Basu. The trio can be seen happily posing for a selfie. Picture-perfect much. Sara captioned the post, "Metro In Dino. Madness mein hum teeno." Metro... In Dino marks Sara Ali Khan's first project with the director, while Aditya Roy Kapur has previously worked with Anurag Basu in the 2020 film Ludo. Metro... In Dino is an anthology film that also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

The film draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life In a... Metro. It will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

This is what Sara Ali Khan posted:

Sharing details about the film earlier, Anurag Basu told news agency ANI, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people. It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me."

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Anurag Basu's filmography includes Barfi!, Life In a...Metro, Ludo and Jagga Jasoos. He will also be directing Aashiqui 3 which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

(With inputs from ANI)