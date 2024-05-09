Amid Break-Up Rumours With Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Parties With Sara Ali Khan. See Pic

Aditya Roy Kapur pictured at an event, Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, co-stars of Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro...In Dino were pictured celebrating the director's birthday. Pictures from the event were shared by a fan page dedicated to Sara Ali Khan. In the picture (blurry one), we can see Sara and Aditya clapping while the birthday boy takes centre stage on the film sets. Sharing the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), the fan page wrote in the caption, "Sara and Adi celebrating Anurag Basu's birthday on sets." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur has reportedly broken up with Ananya Panday. According to a Bombay Times report, the rumoured couple parted ways in March. A close friend of the two actors told Bombay Times, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared the Koffee couch on the last season of Koffee With Karan 8. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur attended the Diwali party hosted by Sara Ali Khan at her residence last year. Ananya Panday was also present at the party.

Speaking of Anurag Basu's film Metro...In Dino, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Metro...In Dino marks Aditya and Anurag Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in Ludo.

Sharing more details about the film, Anurag Basu earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," reported news agency ANI.