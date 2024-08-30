Kartik Aaryan Rents Out His Juhu Flat For Rs 4.5 Lakh Per Month: Report

While we await eagerly for Kartik Aaryan's next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actor has rented out his luxury flat in Mumbai. According to Hindustan Times, quoting prop-tech platform Square Yards, the star rented out his Juhu apartment for ₹4.5 lakh per month. The lease and licensing agreement for the property were registered on August 28 with a ₹42,500 stamp fee. The flat, located in Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing, spans 1,912 sq. ft. The report also mentioned that Kartik and his mother, Mala Tiwari, purchased the property for ₹17.5 crore. Kartik Aaryan's parents already own an apartment on the 8th floor of the same building worth Rs 16.5 crore, as per India Today. The couple made the purchase in July 2023.

About two weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan flew to Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). At the ceremony, the star proudly received the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Chandu Champion. In addition to Kartik, Ram Charan and A.R. Rahman won top honours. Click here to check out the full list of winners.

During his visit to Australia, Kartik Aaryan had a wonderful time with Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rajeev Masand, Lakshya and others. Malaika even posted a picture of the squad on Instagram. Check it out:

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. His upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on November 1. The Anees Bazmee directorial also features Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in key roles. Earlier, there were rumours that Akshay Kumar, who headlined the first instalment of the franchise, will make a comeback to the third part. Clearing the air, Akshay Kumar told HT, “No, absolutely not. It's fake news."