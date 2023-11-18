On Kartik Aaryan's Sun-Kissed Picture, Mini Mathur Leaves This Comment

Image instagrammed by Kartik Aaryan. (Courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Guys, Kartik Aaryan's latest post needs your attention. The actor wants us to guess where is he right now. Kartik, who is currently shooting for Chandu Champion, has shared a sun-kissed picture of himself on Instagram. In the pic, the actor, dressed in casuals, is sitting on a cliff and relishing a hot cuppa. Don't miss the morning Sun and the breathtaking view. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Guess where I am?” For the hashtags, he mentioned, “Chandu Champion” and “Shoot Diaries.” Well, well, one of the first comments came from Mini Mathur. She has dropped a ROFL comment. “Unmmmmmm…Paris?” IYKYK. Chandu Champion is directed by Mini Mathur's husband Kabir Khan.

Chandu Champion marks Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration with Kabir Khan. A while back, Kartik shared a snapshot from a war sequence from the film. As per Kartik, it was the “most challenging shot” of his career. In the still, Kartik's character is seen firing a machine gun. Talking about the sequence, he said, “This 8-minute-long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you, Kabir Khan sir, for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime.”

Before this, Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses of his “first-time experience of an ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir.” Sharing a video, Kartik wrote, “Wrapping up a power-packed action schedule with a first-time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir.”

In Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan will play the titular role. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. At the time of sharing his first-look poster, Kartik said, “When India is written on your chest, it's a different feeling. Proud to be playing a real hero. A man who refuses to give up. Chandu Champion's first look. End of schedule 1 London.”

Kartik Aaryan's last film was Satyaprem Ki Katha. He shared the screen space with Kiara Advani in the movie.