Kartik Aaryan Drops First Look From Chandu Champion: 'When INDIA Is Written On Your Chest...'

Kartik Aaryan dropped his first look from the movie Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is working with Kabir Khan. Dressed in a uniform, Kartik Aaryan looks grim in the first look poster. There are bruises on his face. Without divulging much details, Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption, "When INDIA is written on your chest, it's a DIFFERENT feeling Proud to be playing a Real Hero. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up." The first look confirmed that it's a sports film but the makers haven't revealed the identity of the protagonist. The actor has also mentioned in his post that the first schedule of the movie has been wrapped up in London. He added in the caption, "End of Schedule 1 #London." Fans showered love for Kartik Aaryan in the comments thread. One user commented, "Kartik Aaryan great." Another comment read, "You are Unstoppable Mr. Aaryan! Keep Shining."

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan announced the movie last month. The director summed up the story of his new project, "A true story of a man who refused to surrender."

Kabir Khan shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Elated to announce my next one with #SajidNadiadwala. Presenting @kartikaaryan in and as #ChanduChampion - A true story of a man who refused to surrender. Releasing on 14th June 2024." The filmmaker's colleagues wished him good luck on the post. Katrina Kaif, who is a close friend of Kabir, shared an emoji on the post. Actor Gajraj Rao posted some fire emojis on his post.

Kartik Aaryan shared the same poster with a twist in the caption. He wrote in the caption, "Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

Kabir Khan is best known for directing hits like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, Tubelight and 83. He also directed the web-series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled movie