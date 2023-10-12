Kartik Aaryan Breaks Down Chandu Champion's 'Single Shot War Scene'

Kartik shared this image. (Courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is super busy with the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Chandu Champion in Jammu and Kashmir. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, will be released on June 14, next year. Now, the actor has opened up about “the most challenging shot” of his career. It was an “8 minutes long single-shot war scene”. Kartik has also shared a still of his character from the war sequence on Instagram. In the pic, the actor, dressed in a uniform, is seen firing a machine gun. In the background, we can see soldiers in action. Kartik's facial expression is enough to explain the intensity of the scene. He said, “This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you, Kabir Khan sir, for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime.” Kartik has also shared a still of his character from the war sequence on Instagram.

Chandu Champion marks the first collaboration between Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The actor plays the titular role in the film. Last month, Kartik shared a video of his “first-time experience of an ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir.” Along with the clip, Kartik wrote, “Wrapping up a power-packed action schedule with a first-time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir.”



Kartik Aaryan left the Internet abuzz when he dropped the first look of his character in Chandu Champion. In the poster, Kartik, dressed in a uniform, looks grim with a few bruises on his face. Kartik wrote in the caption, “When India is written on your chest, it's a different feeling. Proud to be playing a real hero. A man who refuses to give up. Chandu Champion's first look. End of schedule 1 London.”

Chandu Champion was announced in July this year. The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.