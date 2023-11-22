The Internet Is Having A Party On Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar Posts: 'Shaadi Ka Card'

Image instagrammed by Kartik Aaryan. (Courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

In Bollywood, there are no permanent friends or foes. This adage has proven itself over the years innumerable times. Adding to the list of ever-transforming relationships in B-town is the latest announcement from director Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan. The two will be collaborating on an upcoming film, according to a post shared by them on social media. While this is no doubt a positive development, fans did not forget that KJo and Kartik had a fallout years ago during the filming of Dostana 2. For context, Kartik was cast in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. However, in 2021, Kartik was replaced from the film and a statement was issued by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions that said, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Cut to 2023, and Karan Johar has shared news of his collaboration with Kartik Aaryan on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Sharing the news, Karan Johar wrote, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma Movies and Balaji Motion Pictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025. Kartik, happy birthday to you...May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen."

Tagging Ektaa Kapoor, who will co-produce the film, KJo said, "Being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different."

In response to the post, fans have dropped not-so-subtle references to the old feud between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Another section of users has dropped comments stating that the announcement resembles a wedding card.

“Ho gya wapas dosti? Good going Karan,” one user wrote. “I thought Kartik Aaryan is out of Dharma productions. An official statement was issued last year,” said another user, referring to the fallout.

“Kartik handled everything so beautifully at the time of crisis. From being called unprofessional to gifting him a film on his birthday,” a fan pointed out.

“He proved it big time!! Kartik is here to rule...Removing him from Dostana at his crucial time didn't break him too,” a Kartik Aaryan fan gushed.

“It is looking like a wedding card,” said one user, referring to the Instagram post, while another said, “Pehle socha shaadi ka card hai.”

Kartik Aaryan too responded to the post with a simple heart emoji.

Kartik Aaryan also shared the development with his Instagram followers and wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life. A subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented Sandeep Modi and the powerhouse Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor.”

The wedding card comments continued even under this post. One fan said, “For a glance I thought Kartik ke shaadi ka card hai..then I realised it's movie poster.” “I thought this is marriage invitation card,” said another.

Check out the post here:

The Kartik Aaryan film, directed by Sandeep Modi, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd, is slated to release on August 15, 2025.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Chandu Champion director by Kabir Khan.









