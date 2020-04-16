To Kartik Aaryan, From Proud Sister Kritika Tiwari. Read Her Message To Him

Kartik Aaryan with sister Kritika Aaryan. (courtesy dr.kiki_)

Kartik Aaryan and Kritika Tiwari grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Thursday with Kritika's heartfelt post for brother Kartik. Kritika Tiwari can't stop being proud of her brother Kartik Aaryan, who has come up with a new series Koki Poochega. In Koki Poochega, Kartik Aaryan has been interviewing the frontliners who are combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Referring to his new series, Kritika wrote, "Dear Koki, I cannot count the number of times you've made me feel proud of you. Here's one more added to that long list! Koki Poochega - what an epic initiative! Love the show and I'm so proud of the thought and hard work you've put into it." Adding a little complaint to Kartik for not spending enough time with her, she wrote, "It's annoying how you don't have time for me, even though we're home, because you're so busy working all the time."

She wrapped her post saying, "Even though you're not at the forefront of this fight, you're doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona." She also added adorable snippets of Kartik working on his series, with the post. Take a look:

Within minutes, Kritika's post was flooded with comments from her Instafam. But Kartik and Kritika's cutest Instagram banter in the comment section stole the show. Reacting to her post, Kartik wrote, "Still working and I am doing fine. Writing this from the room next to you!" to which Kritika replied saying, "Hahaha wait I'll get youchai." Aww!

Kartik Aaryan shared the first episode of Koki Poochega on Sunday on his Youtube channel. In the episode, he had a fun banter with Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus in India.

Kartik Aaryan has been actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus outbreak using his social media. The actor, who shot to fame with his monologue in his debut movie Pyar Ka Punchnama, made a video earlier in a similar format to spread awareness. Take a look:

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal where he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan.

In India, the number of positive cases of coronavirus stand over 12300.