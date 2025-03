Kartik Aaryan's <i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i>, Produced by Karan Johar, To Release On...

Kartik Aaryan fans, there's some good news in store. The makers of his upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, have officially announced its release date. The romantic comedy is set to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day eve next year.

On Friday (March 28), film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri's release date on Instagram. He wrote, “KARTIK AARYAN ARRIVES ON VALENTINE'S DAY 2026 – TU MERI MAIN TERA, MAIN TERA TU MERI' RELEASE DATE LOCKED. Kartik Aaryan's next film – a love story titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri – will arrive in cinemas on 13 Feb 2026 [Valentine's Day weekend].”

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Kartik Aaryan previously worked with the director in the 2023 romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. He shared screen space with Kiara Advani in the movie.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Last year on Christmas, Karan Johar dropped an announcement video of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri on Instagram. The video opens to Kartik Aaryan's voiceover in the background. He rants about his challenging love life, sharing how he underwent 3 breakups that left his past partners feeling miserable.

Learning from his past, Kartik Aaryan makes a promise to himself. He is determined to shower his fourth girlfriend with all the love she deserves, ensuring she does not suffer in the relationship.

Kartik Aaryan says, “Mujhse bichadne ka FOMO mai usse hone nahi dunga. Mummy kasam khayi hai maine aur mummy ki khayi hui har kasam yeh mama's boy puri karke hi rehta hai. (I won't let her experience the FOMO of losing me. I've sworn on my mother, and this mama's boy fulfills every oath taken on his mother.)

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.