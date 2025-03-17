Hrithik Roshan And Kiara Advani's <i>War 2</i> Gets A Release Date

War fans, assemble here. Yash Raj Films confirmed on Sunday that War 2, the next installment in its ambitious Spy Universe, will hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.

The production house made the announcement by resharing an unofficial promotional asset of the film on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the message: "Must say... you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2... there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide..."

The sequel to 2019 film War will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and sees Hrithik Roshan reprising his role from the first film. The cast also includes Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.

The YRF Spy Universe began in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Its success led to two sequels: Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and Tiger 3 in 2023.

Following War in 2019, the universe expanded further with Pathaan in 2023, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The production house has several other Spy Universe projects in development, including Pathaan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger vs Pathaan featuring both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and Alpha, which is set to be the first female-led film in the franchise, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.