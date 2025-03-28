Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Adorable BTS Moment From Anurag Basu's Film Is All Heart

Kartik Aaryan has just shared a BTS shot from his upcoming untitled film, directed by Anurag Basu. The project marks the Bollywood debut of Sreeleela.

In the image, Kartik is looking lovingly at Sreeleela. The duo are sitting amidst the lush tea gardens. But what really grabs attention is Kartik's rugged new look – long hair and a thick beard.

Don't miss the two cups of tea in Kartik Aaryan's hands – hinting at a romantic scene being shot.

In his caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.”

Wondering where Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently shooting? Well, they are in North Bengal, filming in and around the breathtaking tea gardens.

Since Wednesday, behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot have been going viral on social media.

An image that has grabbed everyone's attention is Kartik riding a bike with Sreeleela sitting behind him. What makes it even more intriguing? Kartik's left hand is wrapped in a bandage – hinting at some intense action or drama in the film.

The viral photos also capture Kartik and Sreeleela's grand welcome at a Siliguri hotel, where fans and locals gathered to greet them.

Other BTS shots show the crew laughing and enjoying their time on the sets.

Apart from this untitled project, Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

On the other hand, Sreeleela has Mass Jathara and Parasakthi in her lineup of films.