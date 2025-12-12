Akshaye Khanna Was The School Crush And Mystery Man Of Lovedale, Recalls West Bengal Politician

Akshaye Khanna's powerful performance as Rehman Baloch in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has earned widespread praise, especially for his authentic look in traditional Balochi attire. Amid the acclaim, a viral post by West Bengal politician Saira Shah Halim has sparked a wave of nostalgia, recalling Akshaye's popularity at Lawrence School Lovedale.

In a heartfelt X post, Halim recounted her school days at Lawrence School Lovedale, where Akshaye, a few years her senior, was known as the "original Heartbreak Kid." Far from the boisterous leader of sports teams, Halim described him as a "quiet storm", thoughtful, brooding, and effortlessly admired by his peers, the very embodiment of mystique. He was rarely seen at socials or in large groups, preferring solitary walks across campus lawns or sipping tea in quiet corners, yet he captivated many hearts nonetheless.

"Akshaye wasn't a traditional 'ladies' man,' but he was the most popular senior on campus," Halim wrote, noting fondly how Vinod Khanna and his stepmother would often visit the school to see him.

Lawrence School Lovedale Ooty's original Heartbreak Kid.



Perhaps i haven't shared this before,but Akshaye Khanna was a couple of years senior to us at Lawrence School Lovedale where i was a boarder along with my brother @MajorAliShah



Back in the hallowed, halls of Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/Dm5QVAVJbg — Saira Shah Halim সায়রা ‏‎‎سائرہ (@sairashahhalim) December 12, 2025

That reserved charisma seems to have stayed with Khanna throughout his life, and has now translated into a major career moment in Dhurandhar, his latest film that's getting tremendous responses from audiences nationwide.

Saira Shah Halim's post has garnered over 50,000 views, drawing in numerous appreciative comments. One user praised it as a "great write-up," while another called Akshaye Khanna a "proud member of the introvert community." A third user added, "Wow, what a story! Ooty adds a breath of fresh air to the entire essay. Nice to know, ma'am." The post has clearly resonated with many, blending nostalgia with admiration.

Despite his long career in Hindi cinema, often described as underrated, Khanna's current role has sparked comparisons to iconic career comebacks, with several outlets and fans declaring that he "outshines" expectations and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow stars in delivering memorable performances.

From the serene campus of Lawrence School to the roar of packed theatres, Akshaye Khanna's journey continues to be marked by quiet intensity, a trait that has clearly resonated with audiences and helped Dhurandhar become one of this season's most talked-about films.