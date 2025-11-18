Farhan Akhtar Reveals What Shooting <i>120 Bahadur</i> At 14,000 Ft In Ladakh Was Like

Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for his next major project, 120 Bahadur. Inspired by the historic 1962 Battle of Rezang La, the film highlights the courage of 120 soldiers from the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment who fought against overwhelming odds in brutal conditions.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, the actor recently opened up about the challenges faced by the team while shooting at 14,000 feet in Ladakh.

He said, "You're shooting in any place that is inhospitable to a certain degree, it's always a challenge. Ladakh, of course. So we were shooting at about 14,000 feet. The weather was extremely hot at times and then extremely cold. We experienced dust storms like I'd never seen before in Ladakh - and I've been there many times myself."

On How Brave Films Like 120 Bahadur Hits Different

Furthermore, the actor expressed how the purpose behind films like 120 Bahadur helped eliminate many of the obstacles that came their way.

Farhan Akhtar continued, "So, all in all, for the crew and the cast, it was a challenge. But, you know, I genuinely feel that with certain films there's an X factor - a power, I don't know what you want to call it - that really galvanises a team when it comes to subjects like this. Something else carries you. You don't wake up in the morning thinking, 'Is it going to be a difficult day?' You wake up with a spring in your step, knowing there's a purpose to making this film."

He reiterated that this sense of purpose is what drives the team, allowing them to move forward and accept every challenge as part of the journey and process.

On Everything Being Shot On Location

Farhan also spoke about why the team chose not to film in green screen studios.

He said, "Ladakh does pose its own set of challenges. We went there early enough - I was there 10 days before filming began - to really acclimatise myself, rehearsing choreographed action sequences while I was there, because we shot everything on location. We did not want to get into green screen studios. We wanted to get a really visceral feel of what the place is like, of what people go through, because it shows in your body language as actors perform, having to push themselves - and that's what those 120 soldiers went through."

"You know, they were farm boys taken from the fields of Haryana, Rajasthan and western UP, and placed at 14,000 to 16,000 feet to fight. So, to see that struggle, that breathlessness, it's all part of the performance. But you don't want to fake that when you can actually be there and really do it," he concluded.

Farhan Akhtar essays the character of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the revered Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the Ahir Company with extraordinary bravery. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film will release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.