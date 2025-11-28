Raashii Khanna Defends South Films Over Objectification Of Women: "I See It In The North Quite A Lot Too"

Raashii Khanna is currently riding high on the success of her latest film, 120 Bahadur. The movie was released in theatres on November 21 and starred Farhan Akhtar in the titular role.

Now, the actress has spoken her heart out in a recent interview with a media portal. She not only shared how Rekha reacted after watching 120 Bahadur but also shed light on a very important ongoing debate - the 'objectification' of women in South cinema.

Talking about the portrayal of women in the South industry, Raashii told Zoom, "It is very important that I should be comfortable with what I am doing. If I feel like a line is being crossed and I might look cheap in it, I will say no to it. Every actor has a different comfort zone, and I don't judge."

She further added, "Coming to the projection of women, it is not just a South thing; I see it in the North quite a lot. It completely depends on the choice of the actor. Some people are comfortable with it, some are not. I have done so many commercial films in the South that I feel I should take that step forward in Hindi and get into content. I am okay doing commercial stuff, but I also have a limit. Every actor's limit is different, and that defines who they are."



Here's What Rekha Told Raashii After Watching 120 Bahadur

Raashii also recalled Rekha's reaction after watching 120 Bahadur and said, "Rekha ji had tears in her eyes when she saw 120 Bahadur. I asked her, 'Can I hug you?' She said, 'No, can I hug you?' She hugged me and told Farhan sir and I was there - she spoke about how my character touched her in the last scene and made her cry. She was quite emotional for a very long time. When someone like her says things like that, I feel I may have done something right. That is the kind of validation I seek from my peers and seniors, and also from the audience. I felt fulfilled that night."

120 Bahadur was helmed by Razneesh Ghai.