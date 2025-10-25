Satish Shah Dies At 74: All About The <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Actor

Satish Shah of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame died on Saturday due to kidney failure. He was 74. Director Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news.

The filmmaker shared a picture of Satish Shah on Instagram. He also posted a video in which he talked about the actor's demise. He said, “I would like to share some sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home."

He added, “He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra. I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man."

In the caption, Ashok Pandit wrote, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti."

Here's all we know about Satish Shah:

1. Satish Shah was a Kutchi Gujarati from Mandvi. He studied at St. Xavier's College and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

2. Satish Shah's extensive body of work includes films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Main Hoon Na (2004), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

3. The actor gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the beloved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

4. Satish Shah also played important roles in TV shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar and Ghar Jamai.

5. Apart from his acting career, Satish Shah co-judged the reality series Comedy Circus with Archana Puran Singh in 2008. He was also appointed as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India society in 2015.

Satish Shah was last seen in the 2023 TV series United Kacche alongside Sunil Grover, Manu Rishi, Sapna Pabbi and Nayani Dixit. His final film appearance was in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the comedy-drama featured Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

The actor is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.