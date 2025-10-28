Sonu Nigam Makes Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Sing At Actor's Prayer Meet, Internet Reacts

Close friends and family gathered to pay a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah last evening. Among the many touching moments captured, one was singer Sonu Nigam singing Satish Shah's favourite song, Tere Mere Sapne, with his widow, Madhu Shah.

Have a look here:

Actor Anjan Srivastav shared the video on social media and captioned it, "This beautiful gesture by @sonunigamofficial made Satish's memorial so special. Truly, this was a highlight of his life. But this moment will stay in my heart forever. Singing to Madhu Bhabhi - Satish's most favourite song. Also, reminding us that music binds and can heal, and do so much. And likewise, remembering what a masterful melody maker Satish himself was."

Actor-producer JD Majethia also shared the video and wrote, "Celebrating the life of #satishshah was intended to give him the befitting tribute from family and friends. His favourite songs, chosen over the usual bhajans in keeping with his preference, were sung. This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi's last words in the song are - WATCH IT TILL THE END - to know what we all wish to promise #satish shah. Hum sang hai."

How The Internet Reacted

The Internet was abuzz with appreciation for the lovely gesture, deeply moved by the tribute paid by Satish Shah's loved ones.

One person wrote, "What an actor, lived the characters and loved by all," while another shared, "The last line by Madhu ji, Hum sang rahe ge... Sach mein, aankh bhar aayi (It brought tears to my eyes). Stay strong, Madhu ji. Satish sir is watching over you."

Someone else said, "She is so beautiful. May Satish sir's soul rest in immense peace."

Another person commented, "So good to see the way we celebrate life... even after death, it's the same way. What a life Satish ji must have lived."

Satish Shah's Cremation Held In Mumbai

The last rites of Satish Shah were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several members of the film industry attended the funeral to pay their final respects to the actor.

His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah arrived at the crematorium, along with Ratna's husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak.

Additionally, Deepak Parashar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai, and David Dhawan were also present at the funeral.

Satish Shah, credited for his work in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, died on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

In A Nutshell

Sonu Nigam paid a lovely tribute to Satish Shah by singing his favourite song, Tere Mere Sapne, with his wife, Madhu Shah. The Internet praised the heartfelt tribute arranged for the veteran actor.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Remembers Satish Shah With Throwback Photo From Judwaa Set: "Will Miss You"